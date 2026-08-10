Local network farm stopped working after updating MT5 on Ubuntu linux
try updating wine to 11.X -- credit, kudos to Alain Verleyen.
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MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 6090: General Improvements
Alain Verleyen, 2026.08.03 03:02Nothing will be done with Wine 10 sorry. Developers can't assure maintenance of all Wine versions. Upgrade to 11.x and check how it works. Then report here if needed. Thanks.
I tried it again on the latest development version "wine-11.15", but the result was same (no improvement).
I tried it again on the latest development version "wine-11.15", but the result was same (no improvement).
There is a relevant Article Discussion thread that has been active since 2013. Here is the latest post therein:
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Discussion of article "MetaTrader 5 on Linux"
Thiago Ferreira, 2026.08.05 19:37
I'm not sure if this will be helpful, but here is the result I got from asking Claude. *Note: I tried the recommended solution below, but it didn't work.
[Turn 1] — User
I installed the latest version of MT5 (build 5660) and found that I can no longer add agents using the Local Network Farm feature on Ubuntu.
Note: No issues on Windows. Also, this used to work fine on Ubuntu about two years ago.
When I pressed the "Add" button and captured the log from metatester64.exe, the following errors appeared. Please let me know if there is a solution.0164:fixme:exec:SHELL_execute flags ignored: 0x00000100 Unit MetaTester-2.service could not be found. 015c:fixme:exec:SHELL_execute flags ignored: 0x00000100 016c:fixme:exec:SHELL_execute flags ignored: 0x00000100 Unit MetaTester-1.service could not be found. Unit MetaTester-3.service could not be found.
[Turn 1] — Claude
Root Cause Analysis
The logs clearly indicate the following:
Message Meaning fixme:exec:SHELL_execute flags ignored Attempting to execute a shell command via Wine Unit MetaTester-X.service could not be found The service unit is not registered with systemd
In newer MT5 builds (likely 5000-series and above), agent management has been migrated to systemd services, which differs from the Windows service management architecture. On Ubuntu, the error occurs because the corresponding systemd unit files do not exist.
Solution Steps
1. Confirm the MetaTester pathbash
# Check the directory where MT5 is installed find ~/.wine -name "metatester64.exe" 2>/dev/null
Example: /home/youruser/.wine/drive_c/Program Files/MetaTrader 5/Tester/Agent-127.0.0.1-3000/metatester64.exe
2. Create systemd unit files (one per agent)
Example for three agents (adjust quantity as needed):bash# Create user-level systemd directory mkdir -p ~/.config/systemd/user/bash
# Create service file for Agent 1 cat > ~/.config/systemd/user/MetaTester-1.service << 'EOF' [Unit] Description=MetaTrader 5 Tester Agent 1 After=network.target [Service] Type=simple Environment="WINEPREFIX=/home/YOUR_USER/.wine" ExecStart=/usr/bin/wine "/path/to/metatester64.exe" /agent:127.0.0.1:3001 Restart=on-failure RestartSec=5 [Install] WantedBy=default.target EOF
※ Replace /path/to/ and YOUR_USER with your actual paths.
Create the same files for Agents 2 and 3 with incremented ports (3002, 3003...).
3. Enable and start the servicesbash# Reload the systemd user daemon systemctl --user daemon-reload # Enable and start each agent systemctl --user enable MetaTester-1.service MetaTester-2.service MetaTester-3.service systemctl --user start MetaTester-1.service MetaTester-2.service MetaTester-3.service # Check status systemctl --user status MetaTester-1.service
4. Enable lingering (to keep services running after logout, if needed)bash
sudo loginctl enable-linger $USER
Notes
- The number of agents and port numbers must match the settings in MT5's Agent configuration file (e.g., agent.ini ).
- If systemctl --user does not work, try placing the unit files under /etc/systemd/system/ (requires sudo ).
- To check whether systemctl is being called correctly via Wine, run WINEDEBUG=+exec wine metatester64.exe to get a more detailed log.
If you can share the contents of MT5's Agent configuration file (ports, paths, etc.), I can create a more precise service file for you.
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Hello,
I used to use the local network farm feature on Ubuntu Linux. When I tried to run it again after a while, I found it was no longer working - possibly due to an MT5 update.
Does anyone know how to resolve this?
Thanks in advance!