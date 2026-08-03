What do you expect from a scalper?
I voted "find a balance". When doing so, keep in mind that higher trade frequency comes with lower expectancy per trade, which means greater discrepancy between backtests and live trading with slippage (especially with breakouts and copy-trading). On the other hand, more frequent trades make it quicker to see whether the strategy is profitable in the current market and pause it if it is not.
I've always regarded "scalping" as somewhat of an amorphous term. It sits somewhere between high frequency trading (HFT) and swing trading. Confusing the issue further is the phrase, "intraday trading." For example, an intraday trader could scalp a D1 bar once per day, which could merely result in 2 or 3 trades per week.
I wrote an EA that places about 4000 trades every 6 months, only trades a single position at a time, and uses a detrended strategy. To me, that is scalping. To someone else, maybe not. At the end of the day, who cares. Obviously, I voted for option #3 in the Poll.
I've always regarded "scalping" as somewhat of an amorphous term. It sits somewhere between high frequency trading (HFT) and swing trading. Confusing the issue further is the phrase, "intraday trading." For example, an intraday trader could scalp a D1 bar once per day, which could merely result in 2 or 3 trades per week.
I wrote an EA that places about 4000 trades every 6 months, only trades a single position at a time, and uses a detrended strategy. To me, that is scalping. To someone else, maybe not. At the end of the day, who cares. Obviously, I voted for option #3 in the Poll.
I voted "find a balance". When doing so, keep in mind that higher trade frequency comes with lower expectancy per trade, which means greater discrepancy between backtests and live trading with slippage (especially with breakouts and copy-trading). On the other hand, more frequent trades make it quicker to see whether the strategy is profitable in the current market and pause it if it is not.
Scalping is all about making profit from fast movement e.g. A bullish engulfing is made, add a sl at low and tp at high, enter at mid. In a day you can find 200 to 500 such patterns in 1min chart or thousands on seconds chart. The overall goal to end in profit, does not matter the frequency. and about consistency - you will only know this after backtest .
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use