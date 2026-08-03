mt5 desktop improvements

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Hello MetaQuotes team and fellow traders,
I would like to request a useful improvement to the built-in Trendline tool in MetaTrader 5:
When a trendline is selected and the user presses and holds the Shift key, the line should snap to fixed angles — 0° (horizontal), 45°, 90° and 135° — just like TradingView does.
This would make drawing clean horizontal and diagonal levels much faster and more precise. Many traders coming from TradingView expect this behavior, and it would improve the charting experience in MT5 significantly.
Thank you for considering it!
Best regards,
Miguel Martinez
 
Trendline by Angle

Trendline by Angle does exactly what you're looking for, and it comes included with MT5.

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