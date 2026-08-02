I did not receive an SMS or Telegram code when registering as a seller.

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Dear,

I did not receive an SMS or Telegram code when registering as a seller.

Please help me!

 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/444973
What to do if I am not receiving the verification SMS from MQL5.com to my phone?
What to do if I am not receiving the verification SMS from MQL5.com to my phone?
  • 2023.04.05
  • www.mql5.com
Please check the following: Confirm that your phone provider permits the reception of international SMS messages. Ensure network coverage is strong...
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