EA validation impossible to pass - $1 test balance, minimum lot margin requirement
- Strategy Testing - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots
- Collateral Symbols - For Advanced Users - Trading Operations
- Testing indicators
Look at this part of the article:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555#insufficient_funds_to_perform_trade_operation
and about this blog-post for "no trading operations" for example:
Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market
- 2016.08.01
- www.mql5.com
I found that switching the product category from "Experts" to "Utilities" (Common tab) bypasses this automated trading-operations check entirely...
That strikes me as a miscategorization of a trading EA. I'm not so sure that it would be wise to publicize that here.
The whole purpose of the Expert validator is to establish a minimum code standard for the benefit customers who "blindly" download compiled (ex5/4) trading EA's.
Thanks Sergey! That confirms it - the 1 USD deposit is intentional to test graceful handling of insufficient funds, not a bug on my end. In the meantime I found that switching the product category from "Experts" to "Utilities" (Common tab) bypasses this automated trading-operations check entirely and goes to manual review instead - published successfully that way. Leaving this here in case it helps someone else with the same issue.
That strikes me as a miscategorization of a trading EA. I'm not so sure that it would be wise to publicize that here.
The whole purpose of the Expert validator is to establish a minimum code standard for the benefit customers who "blindly" download compiled (ex5/4) trading EA's.
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