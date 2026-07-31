Discussing the article: "How to Research a Trading Idea: A Range Breakout Strategy Case Study"
I agree, you described the process of formation from ideas to implementation into reality perfectly!
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Check out the new article: How to Research a Trading Idea: A Range Breakout Strategy Case Study.
This article demonstrates a practical approach to researching trading ideas using a range breakout strategy as an example. We will go through the entire process, from formalizing trading rules and building a baseline model to parameter optimization, forward testing, and evaluating the robustness of the results. The main goal of the article is to develop an understanding of how statistics and testing can be used to identify, validate, and evaluate trading hypotheses.
The range breakout strategy was the first trading algorithm I ever developed and used in live trading. Almost 18 years have passed since then. During that time, the market has changed dramatically: volatility has shifted, new instruments have emerged, price behavior has evolved, and traders’ approaches to market analysis have changed. Many strategies that were once popular have gradually lost their edge, yet the range breakout concept remains widely used today.
Of course, the strategy itself has evolved along with the market. The optimal range definitions, parameters, and instruments have changed as well. However, the core principle remains the same: price spends some time trading within a range, then breaks out of that range and begins a new directional move.
That is why I want to examine the range breakout strategy in this article. Not because I consider it perfect or universally applicable, but because it serves as an excellent example of how to research and validate trading ideas.
I will not spend much time explaining the strategy itself. Plenty of material has already been written on that topic. What is more interesting is the process: turning a trading idea into testable hypotheses, analyzing them on historical data, and drawing conclusions from statistics rather than assumptions.
Author: Sergey Ermolov