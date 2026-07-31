I cannot get my EA into the chart on a vps
Follow these steps:
Log into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your keewrep2k login.
Install the EA only through the Market section: MT5: Navigator >> Market >> My Purchases >> Install
Copying ex5 files manually will not work for MQL5.com Market purchases.
Stay logged into your MQL5 account at all times so the EA continues to run properly.
If you can't install your purchase on your VPS, examine the Journal tab log in your MT5 Toolbox window for any messages or errors.
I did that already. When I click on Market, all I get is a blank screen.
Keewrep2k #:Is it external VPS?
I did that already. When I click on Market, all I get is a blank screen.
I did that already. When I click on Market, all I get is a blank screen.
it is not MQL5 VPS, right?
If it is external VPS so check WebView2 to be installed. Besides, check MT5 journal about what was written there.
Read this thread for details: I cannot install experts on my terminals
I cannot install experts on my terminals
- 2024.10.14
- www.mql5.com
The user is experiencing issues installing Expert Advisors on their MT5 terminals, having tried multiple troubleshooting steps without success. They suspect the problem may be related to their VPS configuration, including potential OS incompatibilities, WebView2 installation, TLS settings, or VPS provider restrictions. They have followed various guides and forums but continue to encounter errors like 1001 and 403, and are considering changing their VPS if no solution is found.
Keewrep2k #:
I did that already. When I click on Market, all I get is a blank screen.
I did that already. When I click on Market, all I get is a blank screen.
Please post your Journal log file.
How to report technical issues?
- 2023.06.20
- www.mql5.com
To get good and efficient help you need to provide all the relevant technical informations about your context when using the application (MT5 deskt...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I
When I got the EA a few days ago I did not have a vps. Right after I bought the EA, I clicked Install on the terminal from the MQL5 sales page, and the EA was installed on my MT5.
Today my MT5 was transferred onto the vps. I logged into the MQL5 community from the MT5, and clicked Market on the MT5 toolbox, meaning to go back to MQL5 and have it installed onto the MT5 on the vps.
But when I click the Market icon in the toolbox, all I get is a blank screen.
I tried copying the EA from my broker's chart and posting it into my vps MT5. The EA shows up in the navigator, but when I try to put it on a chart, I get a 538 error.
Can someone tell me how to get my EA onto the MT5 on the vps?
Thanks