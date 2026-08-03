Market display error MetaTrader 5 with Mac M3 chip

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Hello all,

Recently I've started using MetaTrader5 and run into the following error (see attachment).

Upon opening the marketplace the CSS is not displaying everything correctly with limits me from updating the EA that I've bought.

The developers pointed me to this forms so can someone help me please?

Thanks in advance,

Ruben

 
Ruben B:
Hello all,

Recently I've started using MetaTrader5 and run into the following error (see attachment).

Upon opening the marketplace the CSS is not displaying everything correctly with limits me from updating the EA that I've bought.

The developers pointed me to this forms so can someone help me please?

Thanks in advance,

Ruben

Please provide your config log.

How to report technical issues?
How to report technical issues?
  • 2023.06.20
  • www.mql5.com
To get good and efficient help you need to provide all the relevant technical informations about your context when using the application (MT5 deskt...
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Ruben B:
Hello all,

Recently I've started using MetaTrader5 and run into the following error (see attachment).

Upon opening the marketplace the CSS is not displaying everything correctly with limits me from updating the EA that I've bought.

The developers pointed me to this forms so can someone help me please?

Thanks in advance,

Ruben

your screenshot shows the Marketplace CSS isn’t loading at all (raw bullet links instead of the normal category tabs, plain numbered list instead of proper pagination). That’s a rendering issue with MT5’s embedded browser, not something the EA developer controls or can fix.
could try -Close MT5 completely and reopen it (not just the Marketplace tab)
              -Check Help > Check for Updates - make sure you’re on the latest MT5 build

              -Try updating the EA directly from Navigator > Expert Advisers > Market instead of the web-style Marketplace page.

My 2cent ruben

 
Hello all,

Thanks for your reactions! Upon putting the macbook to sleep mode and turning it back on, I get the notification that updates for MetaTrader were available. After the updates installed the Marketplace is working just fine. It's working now so I'm not going to touch it.
Thanks again for the reactions!!!
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