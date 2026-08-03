Market display error MetaTrader 5 with Mac M3 chip
Hello all,
Recently I've started using MetaTrader5 and run into the following error (see attachment).
Upon opening the marketplace the CSS is not displaying everything correctly with limits me from updating the EA that I've bought.
The developers pointed me to this forms so can someone help me please?
Thanks in advance,
Ruben
Please provide your config log.
- 2023.06.20
- www.mql5.com
Hello all,
Recently I've started using MetaTrader5 and run into the following error (see attachment).
Upon opening the marketplace the CSS is not displaying everything correctly with limits me from updating the EA that I've bought.
The developers pointed me to this forms so can someone help me please?
Thanks in advance,
Ruben
could try -Close MT5 completely and reopen it (not just the Marketplace tab)
-Try updating the EA directly from Navigator > Expert Advisers > Market instead of the web-style Marketplace page.
My 2cent ruben
Thanks for your reactions! Upon putting the macbook to sleep mode and turning it back on, I get the notification that updates for MetaTrader were available. After the updates installed the Marketplace is working just fine. It's working now so I'm not going to touch it.
Thanks again for the reactions!!!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Recently I've started using MetaTrader5 and run into the following error (see attachment).
Upon opening the marketplace the CSS is not displaying everything correctly with limits me from updating the EA that I've bought.
The developers pointed me to this forms so can someone help me please?
Thanks in advance,
Ruben