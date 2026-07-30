What mistakes on MQL5 can lead to a ban? Help please.
Hi everyone,
I am new to the MQL5 community and want to make sure I follow all the rules correctly. Could anyone please share what common mistakes or policy violations can get a user banned from this forum? I want to avoid any accidental account suspension.
Thank you for your guidance!
- MQL5.community: Community of Traders
- Common APIs
- OOP fundamentals: Encapsulation
Check this topic please:
General rules and best pratices of the Forum.
- 2017.03.09
- www.mql5.com
The forum has specific rules for posting content related to trading, automated systems, and strategies. External links must be placed in designated threads, and discussions about technical or fundamental analysis are restricted. Users are advised to follow guidelines for posting questions, avoiding recommendations, and providing necessary proofs when seeking help. The community emphasizes clear communication, adherence to rules, and proper use of sections for different topics.
I have listed code in code base section so it gain over 2000 views and 100 downloads but I got banned for 7 days because of code formatting
Syed Jawad Hussain Naqvi #:
I have listed code in code base section so it gain over 2000 views and 100 downloads but I got banned for 7 days because of code formatting
I have listed code in code base section so it gain over 2000 views and 100 downloads but I got banned for 7 days because of code formatting
I don't see any ban on you, I only see the user who commented in your CodeBase post, banned.
If it is you with a second MQL5 account (I see almost the same IP address), you got banned because multiple MQL5 accounts are not allowed.
Today my ban got finished
Syed Jawad Hussain Naqvi:
Hi everyone,
I am new to the MQL5 community and want to make sure I follow all the rules correctly. Could anyone please share what common mistakes or policy violations can get a user banned from this forum? I want to avoid any accidental account suspension.
Thank you for your guidance!
At least,
1. When creating a CodeBase publication you confirm you follow code and text guidelines. If you keep using CodeBase as your own sketch book without even a single paragraph - do not publish it for millions of traders.
2. Do not post fake reviews from your clone accounts
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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