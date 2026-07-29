Indicators: Mediana Trendline
Nice clean MTF channel indicator - drawing the median through (Open+Close)/2 of the last two closed higher-TF candles with parallel High/Low lines is a simple but effective projection. I like the safety rule that suppresses a channel when you are already on that timeframe, and that the calculation runs per-bar instead of per-tick so it stays smooth across charts. One question: have you considered an optional ATR-based offset for the High/Low lines, or is anchoring them to the actual candle extremes intentional?
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Mediana Trendline:
Draws parallel trend channels (Median, High, Low) on the current chart based on the last two closed candles of up to 7 higher timeframes (MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15), with individually configurable colors and line styles for each timeframe.
Author: Marian Beceanu