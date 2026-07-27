The latest MT5 update is causing extremely high CPU usage - page 2

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Ryan L Johnson #:

Based on a Moderator's latest Release Build archive, you're using a Beta (experimental) Build:

Not sure how you come to that conclusion.

I didn't necessarily post all releases on this archive.

I am still unsure if build 6061/6063 are beta or intended as release with bug fix. I am trying to get more information from MetaQuotes.

 
Alain Verleyen #:
I am still unsure if build 6061/6063 are beta or intended as release with bug fix. I am trying to get more information from MetaQuotes.

Thank you. Another user Messaged me regarding the latest Release Build. I will relay your reply from Metaquotes after you post it.

Edit: In Metaquotes' Demo terminal, Build 6062 showed as the latest Release Build, and Build 6063 showed as the latest Beta Build. Is that dispositive?

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Thanks.

So it took 44 minutes to restart without any intervention on your side ? Or did you restart it manually ?

This item belongs to my friend. I will check with them again once I can contact them, as they are currently unreachable.

Regarding mine, I had to restart the VPS because the CPU reached 100% utilization, causing the entire VPS to freeze (making it impossible to identify which MT5 terminal was updating). After the reboot, all instances were updated to Build 6063, and CPU usage normalized


Today I saw 5 cases with the same problem in my trader group, so I'm not sure if they closed it themselves or let it finish updating.

As for the case I sent you the log for, I told them to wait until it's done updating

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Not sure how you come to that conclusion.

I didn't necessarily post all releases on this archive.

I am still unsure if build 6061/6063 are beta or intended as release with bug fix. I am trying to get more information from MetaQuotes.

Confirmed 6063 will be the last release (6060/6061 with some bug fixes).

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Confirmed 6063 will be the last release (6060/6061 with some bug fixes).

Thank you, Alain. I forwarded your confirmation.👍
 
Alain Verleyen #:

Thanks.

So it took 44 minutes to restart without any intervention on your side ? Or did you restart it manually ?

He killed the process and restarted it because it was taking too long


Thank you

 

It's ocorring the same thing at my Metatrader 5. Its just workink at 2 cpu cores to visualization




Here at another computer (Computer_2.log):

Files:
20260727.log  27 kb
Computer_2.log  65 kb
 
Luiz Alberto Barbosa Leal #:

It's ocorring the same thing at my Metatrader 5. Its just workink at 2 cpu cores to visualization




Here at another computer (Computer_2.log):

Computer_2.log is showing build 5833. 

20260727.log is showing B6061, so it's already updated.

It is unclear what you are showing. Please describe what you did exactly ?

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Computer_2.log is showing build 5833. 

20260727.log is showing B6061, so it's already updated.

It is unclear what you are showing. Please describe what you did exactly ?

Sorry, I had rolled back the .exe files to build 5833 on Computer 2 (just overwriting the executables "MetaEditor64.exe", "metatester64.exe" and "terminal64.exe") to see if the CPU usage would go back to what it was before.

Other times when an update broke my MetaTrader, I'd replace the .exe files with ones from an older version and it would work normally again — this time it didn't. So apparently just rolling back the .exe files doesn't fix the CPU usage problem.

Here's the log from Computer 2, this time running on build 6061.

Files:
Computer_2_v2.log  482 kb
 
Luiz Alberto Barbosa Leal #:

Sorry, I had rolled back the .exe files to build 5833 on Computer 2 (just overwriting the executables "MetaEditor64.exe", "metatester64.exe" and "terminal64.exe") to see if the CPU usage would go back to what it was before.

Other times when an update broke my MetaTrader, I'd replace the .exe files with ones from an older version and it would work normally again — this time it didn't. So apparently just rolling back the .exe files doesn't fix the CPU usage problem.

Here's the log from Computer 2, this time running on build 6061.

Ok thanks, nothing noticeable in the log.

What is the problem exactly ? Just this high CPU usage or other symptoms ?

Did you try to remove your EAs from the charts ?

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