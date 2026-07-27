The latest MT5 update is causing extremely high CPU usage
Manu Tabtim:Is that Build 6061?
Is this normal behavior for this build?
Is this normal behavior for this build?
Manu Tabtim:If you kill the process and start MT5 again what is happening ?
Is this normal behavior for this build?
Hello
MT5 prompted me to update to the latest build (25/07/2026). After starting the update, CPU usage immediately spiked to 100% and stayed there for quite a while.
On a VPS, the update even caused the server to become temporarily unresponsive, making it impossible to connect via Remote Desktop because the MT5 update was consuming all available CPU resources.
Is this normal behavior for this build?
Ryan L Johnson #:
Is that Build 6061?
Is that Build 6061?
Build 6063 [edit*]
I also tried updating it on my PC, and it didn't use nearly as much CPU.
It seems to happen only on VPSs, where CPU usage stays at 100% throughout the update. I even removed all EAs from the charts before updating.
On some VPSs with only 1 vCPU, the update took almost an hour to complete
Manu Tabtim #:Please post all these logs (files) : Experts log, Journal log and the today update log from [Data folder]\temp\logs.
Yes...
I also tried updating it on my PC, and it didn't use nearly as much CPU.
It seems to happen only on VPSs, where CPU usage stays at 100% throughout the update. I even removed all EAs from the charts before updating.
On some VPSs with only 1 vCPU, the update took almost an hour to complete
Alain Verleyen #:this log.
Please post all these logs (files) : Experts log, Journal log and the today update log from [Data folder]\temp\logs.
Please post all these logs (files) : Experts log, Journal log and the today update log from [Data folder]\temp\logs.
Files:
20260726.log 24 kb
20260726-expert.log 1 kb
20260726-temp.log 2 kb
Manu Tabtim #:
Sorry Build 6063
Based on a Moderator's latest Release Build archive, you're using a Beta (experimental) Build:
MT5-Last-Official-Release
- angevoyageur
- forge.mql5.io
Provide the executable files to downgrade to the last official release of MT5. Useful after an unexpected update to a beta.
PS 0 15:20:54.223 Terminal shutdown with 0
FE 0 16:04:34.195 Terminal Auric International Markets MT5 Terminal x64 build 6063 started for Auric International Markets Ltd
FE 0 16:04:34.195 Terminal Auric International Markets MT5 Terminal x64 build 6063 started for Auric International Markets Ltd
Thanks.
So it took 44 minutes to restart without any intervention on your side ? Or did you restart it manually ?
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Hello
MT5 prompted me to update to the latest build (25/07/2026). After starting the update, CPU usage immediately spiked to 100% and stayed there for quite a while.
On a VPS, the update even caused the server to become temporarily unresponsive, making it impossible to connect via Remote Desktop because the MT5 update was consuming all available CPU resources.
Is this normal behavior for this build?