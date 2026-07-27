The latest MT5 update is causing extremely high CPU usage

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Hello

MT5 prompted me to update to the latest build (25/07/2026). After starting the update, CPU usage immediately spiked to 100% and stayed there for quite a while.

On a VPS, the update even caused the server to become temporarily unresponsive, making it impossible to connect via Remote Desktop because the MT5 update was consuming all available CPU resources.

Is this normal behavior for this build?

image

 
Manu Tabtim:

Is this normal behavior for this build?

Is that Build 6061?
 
Manu Tabtim:

Hello

MT5 prompted me to update to the latest build (25/07/2026). After starting the update, CPU usage immediately spiked to 100% and stayed there for quite a while.

On a VPS, the update even caused the server to become temporarily unresponsive, making it impossible to connect via Remote Desktop because the MT5 update was consuming all available CPU resources.

Is this normal behavior for this build?


If you kill the process and start MT5 again what is happening ?
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Is that Build 6061?
Build 6063  [edit*]

I also tried updating it on my PC, and it didn't use nearly as much CPU.

It seems to happen only on VPSs, where CPU usage stays at 100% throughout the update. I even removed all EAs from the charts before updating.

On some VPSs with only 1 vCPU, the update took almost an hour to complete
 
Manu Tabtim #:
Yes...

I also tried updating it on my PC, and it didn't use nearly as much CPU.

It seems to happen only on VPSs, where CPU usage stays at 100% throughout the update. I even removed all EAs from the charts before updating.

On some VPSs with only 1 vCPU, the update took almost an hour to complete
Please post all these logs (files) : Experts log, Journal log and the today update log from [Data folder]\temp\logs.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
If you kill the process and start MT5 again what is happening ?
Hmmmm...OMG!  It's back to normal now. Can you explain why?
 
Manu Tabtim #:
Hmmmm...OMG!  It's back to normal now. Can you explain why?
See my previous post.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Please post all these logs (files) : Experts log, Journal log and the today update log from [Data folder]\temp\logs.
this log.
Files:
20260726.log  24 kb
20260726-expert.log  1 kb
20260726-temp.log  2 kb
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Build 6061?

Sorry  Build 6063

 
Manu Tabtim #:

Sorry  Build 6063

Based on a Moderator's latest Release Build archive, you're using a Beta (experimental) Build:

MT5-Last-Official-Release
MT5-Last-Official-Release
  • angevoyageur
  • forge.mql5.io
Provide the executable files to downgrade to the last official release of MT5. Useful after an unexpected update to a beta.
 
PS 0 15:20:54.223 Terminal shutdown with 0
FE 0 16:04:34.195 Terminal Auric International Markets MT5 Terminal x64 build 6063 started for Auric International Markets Ltd

Thanks.

So it took 44 minutes to restart without any intervention on your side ? Or did you restart it manually ?

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