Discussing the article: "Dingo Optimization Algorithm Modification (DOAm)"

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Check out the new article: Dingo Optimization Algorithm Modification (DOAm).

The custom modification of the Dingo algorithm presented in the article has raised the bar for finding the best optimization algorithm. Are even better results possible?

Let's ask ourselves: are there population-based metaheuristic algorithms that, with a limited number of iterations — 10,000, which is our case — are capable of delivering a 100% results? Its power should be pretty overwhelming. In fact, sometimes I doubt the feasibility of discovering such a gem in the optimization trade.  

Similar algorithms for such a purpose may exist, and today we will get acquainted with one of the unique optimization methods, or rather, a modified version of the algorithm I have already described in the previous article of the Dingo Optimization Algorithm, which brings us closer to solving such a difficult task.


Author: Andrey Dik

 
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An article entitled ‘Modification of the Dingo Optimisation Algorithm — Dingo Optimisation Algorithm M (DOAm)’ has been published:

Author: Andrey Dik

An excellent algorithm! Unbelievable
 
How is this algorithm can be ued for trading ?Can you give some regression or classificition exapmples?
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