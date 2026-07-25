Discussing the article: "Dingo Optimization Algorithm Modification (DOAm)"
MetaQuotes:An excellent algorithm! Unbelievable
An article entitled ‘Modification of the Dingo Optimisation Algorithm — Dingo Optimisation Algorithm M (DOAm)’ has been published:
Author: Andrey Dik
How is this algorithm can be ued for trading ?Can you give some regression or classificition exapmples?
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Check out the new article: Dingo Optimization Algorithm Modification (DOAm).
Let's ask ourselves: are there population-based metaheuristic algorithms that, with a limited number of iterations — 10,000, which is our case — are capable of delivering a 100% results? Its power should be pretty overwhelming. In fact, sometimes I doubt the feasibility of discovering such a gem in the optimization trade.
Similar algorithms for such a purpose may exist, and today we will get acquainted with one of the unique optimization methods, or rather, a modified version of the algorithm I have already described in the previous article of the Dingo Optimization Algorithm, which brings us closer to solving such a difficult task.
Author: Andrey Dik