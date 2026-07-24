User interface issue with SL/TP
Have you opened a menu with commands and information for one position and are trying to look through it to see the price of another?
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When viewing a market position, checking the underlying sum (green circle) is currently very difficult due to the smartphone keyboard overlay which completely hides the text fields, making it difficult to read what you are typing.
Is this just me or is it a common problem for everyone?
Thank you.