Indicators: PRO SCREENER

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PRO SCREENER:
Take control of your trading performance with the Pro Dashboard Screener Designed for serious traders, this utility provides a clean, professional, and real-time overview of your account's health directly on your chart.
Author: Syed Jawad Hussain Naqvi