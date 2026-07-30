Indicators: Draw On Liquidity + Kill Zone

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Draw On Liquidity + Kill Zone:

The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones. With full customization options, it provides a clean, professional, and highly informative display to enhance your trading decisions.

Draw On Liquidity + Kill Zone

Author: Robby Suhendrawan

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I like it.

 
Jos Pro Trader #:

I like it.

You are welcome brother  :)
 
Plz help me load the indicator to my mt5 android app
 
Mabandla Simon #:
Plz help me load the indicator to my mt5 android app
Sorry, I can't do that yet, my friend. For now, it's only available for MetaTrader on desktop or laptop computers.
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