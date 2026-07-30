Indicators: Draw On Liquidity + Kill Zone
I like it.
Plz help me load the indicator to my mt5 android app
Mabandla Simon #:Sorry, I can't do that yet, my friend. For now, it's only available for MetaTrader on desktop or laptop computers.
Plz help me load the indicator to my mt5 android app
Plz help me load the indicator to my mt5 android app
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Draw On Liquidity + Kill Zone:
The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones. With full customization options, it provides a clean, professional, and highly informative display to enhance your trading decisions.
Author: Robby Suhendrawan