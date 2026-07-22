Bug In the NASDAQ datafeed
Hello team,
I've been considering purchasing the realtime nasdaq datafeed but I ran into an issue.
The ticker VOO only shows historical data starting from March 2026 and this log appears in the journal
I just pulled up VOO (delayed) in Beta MT5 Build 6034, and the first bar is at April 2, 2026. Not exactly a ton of data, but certainly more than you have.
Go to your MT5 Market Watch window, right click in it, and click on Symbols. Find VOO, select it, click on the Ticks tab, Request==>All ticks, and click OK. If that doesn't work for delayed data, then try the same on the Bars tab.
The instructions posted in the Forum show that you have to use a Metaquotes Demo account, by the way:
- 2024.09.19
- www.mql5.com
I just pulled up VOO (delayed) in Beta MT5 Build 6034, and the first bar is at April 2, 2026. Not exactly a ton of data, but certainly more than you have.
Go to your MT5 Market Watch window, right click in it, and click on Symbols. Find VOO, select it, click on the Ticks tab, Request==>All ticks, and click OK. If that doesn't work for delayed data, then try the same on the Bars tab.
The instructions posted in the Forum show that you have to use a Metaquotes Demo account, by the way:
2026.07.22 00:23:47.073 HistoryBase 'VOO' 1 invalid bars removed
You have to keep restarting the terminal and scrolling back for it to load more data.
Eventually you get to a point where it loads data up to 2010
But thats the bug am trying to describe, other symbols load data normally when you scroll back
Am on a MetaQuotes-Demo Account
I just pulled up VOO (delayed) in Beta MT5 Build 6034, and the first bar is at April 2, 2026. Not exactly a ton of data, but certainly more than you have.
Go to your MT5 Market Watch window, right click in it, and click on Symbols. Find VOO, select it, click on the Ticks tab, Request==>All ticks, and click OK. If that doesn't work for delayed data, then try the same on the Bars tab.
The instructions posted in the Forum show that you have to use a Metaquotes Demo account, by the way:
You have to restart the terminal repeatedly for it to load more data for that ticker.
I believe the servers are returning data that includes some invalid bars.
I've also observed this with a few other ETFs and only on the NASDAQ datafeed
Also downloading bars from within the terminal like you suggested does not resolve the issue.
I attempted to download all ticks and all bars since 1970, and nothing showed as downloaded.
You have to restart the terminal repeatedly for it to load more data for that ticker.
I then restarted MT5 once and scrolled back to 2010 on the VOO chart.
I really don't know whether the ticks and bars are downloading and not showing in the dialogue window, or not downloading at all until MT5 is restarted.
As I recall, XAUUSD going back to 2004 did something similar but at least the dialogue window showed some ticks/bars.
What others ?
But when I restarted my MT5 and suddenly noticed that ticker VOO had loaded more data only after restarting MT5, that's when I decided to investigate further.
I think the main takeaway is this error: 2026.07.22 00:23:47.073 HistoryBase 'VOO' 1 invalid bars removed
It's been a while so I don't quite remember. Only reason I didn't report the issue earlier was coz I thought that was the only data availabe.
But when I restarted my MT5 and suddenly noticed that ticker VOO had loaded more data only after restarting MT5, that's when I decided to investigate further.
I think the main takeaway is this error: 2026.07.22 00:23:47.073 HistoryBase 'VOO' 1 invalid bars removed
When you try to download bars or ticks from within the terminal, nothing happens
You have to restart the terminal a few times, each time you restart it downloads more data
It's been a while so I don't quite remember. Only reason I didn't report the issue earlier was coz I thought that was the only data availabe.
But when I restarted my MT5 and suddenly noticed that ticker VOO had loaded more data only after restarting MT5, that's when I decided to investigate further.
I think the main takeaway is this error: 2026.07.22 00:23:47.073 HistoryBase 'VOO' 1 invalid bars removed
I attempted to download all ticks and all bars since 1970, and nothing showed as downloaded.
I then restarted MT5 once and scrolled back to 2010 on the VOO chart.
I really don't know whether the ticks and bars are downloading and not showing in the dialogue window, or not downloading at all until MT5 is restarted.
As I recall, XAUUSD going back to 2004 did something similar but at least the dialogue window showed some ticks/bars.
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I've been considering purchasing the realtime nasdaq datafeed but I ran into an issue.
The ticker VOO only shows historical data starting from March 2026 and this log appears in the journal
Could you kindly look into this and let me know if there's a workaround