Verification Issues.

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im a new seller on mql5, its been 13 days since i open a service desk, they replied and then went mia, any idea how long does it take?

i got this message when im at the withdrawal page. 

We need to perform additional verification of your account. This is a standard procedure meant to ensure the security of all MQL5.community members.
Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.
Sorry for inconvenience.

 
You need to wait for the reply of the service-desk, because they only can provide this additional verification.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
You need to wait for the reply of the service-desk, because they only can provide this additional verification.
I cant even get that far. The pictures i take of my ID on Sumsub get called "screenshots" which they dont accept. Any other options Sergey?
 
Steve Bartels #:
I cant even get that far. The pictures i take of my ID on Sumsub get called "screenshots" which they dont accept. Any other options Sergey?
There is no other options.
I know one or two cases when the users wrote to the service desk asking them for advice, and they validated them in manual way ... but those cases arenot confirmed by the service desk sorry.
 
Russell Leeon Tan:

im a new seller on mql5, its been 13 days since i open a service desk, they replied and then went mia, any idea how long does it take?

i got this message when im at the withdrawal page. 

We need to perform additional verification of your account. This is a standard procedure meant to ensure the security of all MQL5.community members.
Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.
Sorry for inconvenience.

Unfortunately it can vary depending on their workload, there's no fixed timeline. For me it was relatively quick. There's nothing else to do but wait — opening a new ticket or following up would just add more load to the queue and delay things further for everyone, including you. Hang in there :)
 
Jean Bruchlen #:
Unfortunately it can vary depending on their workload, there's no fixed timeline. For me it was relatively quick. There's nothing else to do but wait — opening a new ticket or following up would just add more load to the queue and delay things further for everyone, including you. Hang in there :)

Ive tried opening a ticket, it just spins and never connects

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