maxed out activations

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Hi, I maxed out all 5 activations on an indicator i purchased. 

I no longer renewed those VPS. so i no longer have access to the VPS that i installed all 5. is there any way at all to cancel those activations and get a new one? 
The indicator is pretty expensive so purchasing it is really not an option


thank you

 

You can't cancel the already used activations, nor you can revoke them.

The only way forward if you want to use this indicator on a new PC/VPS, is to purchase it again.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can't cancel the already used activations, nor you can revoke them.

The only way forward if you want to use this indicator on a new PC/VPS, is to purchase it again.

Thats unfortunate. Thank you 
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