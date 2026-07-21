maxed out activations
You can't cancel the already used activations, nor you can revoke them.
The only way forward if you want to use this indicator on a new PC/VPS, is to purchase it again.
Eleni Anna Branou #:Thats unfortunate. Thank you
You can't cancel the already used activations, nor you can revoke them.
The only way forward if you want to use this indicator on a new PC/VPS, is to purchase it again.
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Hi, I maxed out all 5 activations on an indicator i purchased.
I no longer renewed those VPS. so i no longer have access to the VPS that i installed all 5. is there any way at all to cancel those activations and get a new one?
The indicator is pretty expensive so purchasing it is really not an option
thank you