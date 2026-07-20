please help me developers ! how can i get job please because i am not getting it

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please :)
 
Funny.
 
Apply for jobs in the Freelance section.
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • 2026.07.20
  • www.mql5.com
The largest freelance service with MQL5 application developers
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Apply for jobs in the Freelance section.
i knew this section of freelance and i had applying very first to jobs but no selection whyyyyy
 
Syed Jawad Hussain Naqvi #:
i knew this section of freelance and i had applying very first to jobs but no selection whyyyyy

You are a new developer without prior jobs done or any rating, so that makes things harder.

Start applying for small cheap tasks in order to build some reputation for yourself.

It takes patience and persistence in order to succeed.

 
thank you sir for kind reply i didnt expect this because some....................
 
Syed Jawad Hussain Naqvi #:
i knew this section of freelance and i had applying very first to jobs but no selection whyyyyy

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

If you could build only one product for traders that generated recurring income, what would it be?

Alain Verleyen, 2026.07.19 12:06

Please write properly on this forum. Punctuation and capital letters at the beginning of sentences are not optional.
As a customer, I would not even consider a freelancer writing like you are doing.
 
and another question my 100 rating point are deducted why 
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Funny.
why sir 
 
Alain Verleyen #:
As a customer, I would not even consider a freelancer writing like you are doing.
sir i havee a generous question why every moderator is targeting me sorry in advance because i knew you have many powers
 
Syed Jawad Hussain Naqvi #:
sir i havee a generous question why every moderator is targeting me sorry in advance because i knew you have many powers

I am not targeting you. 

1. As moderator, I asked you to follow my recommendation to write correctly. You should follow my advice, or you are risking a sanction.

2. As a user, I provided you my opinion, explaining why I would not pick you as a freelancer.

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