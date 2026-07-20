If you could build only one product for traders that generated recurring income, what would it be?
Hi everyone,
I've been thinking about how many successful businesses have been built around trading, not just from trading itself.
If you could create only one product or service for traders that generated recurring income, what would you build today, and why?
It could be an EA, an indicator, a SaaS platform, analytics, risk management tools, education, APIs, or something completely different.
I'm interested in hearing how experienced developers and traders identify opportunities that provide long-term value rather than chasing short-term trends.
id say i'd build and EA or indicator or signal on swing trading not daily exposure like day trading or by the minute exposure to risk like scalping or day trading, set and forget me back after a monthget some of your profits, re invest the rest
Hi everyone,
I've been thinking about how many successful businesses have been built around trading, not just from trading itself.
If you could create only one product or service for traders that generated recurring income, what would you build today, and why?
It could be an EA, an indicator, a SaaS platform, analytics, risk management tools, education, APIs, or something completely different.
I'm interested in hearing how experienced developers and traders identify opportunities that provide long-term value rather than chasing short-term trends.
It seems to me that any of the listed tools can work, but only if they solve the key problem.
In my opinion, the main problem with market trading is the cost of making a mistake.
They are disproportionate to the investment and are conditionally unlimited.
Even in a casino, with a probability of, for example, roulette (close to the market due to the binary decision) = about 50/50 and the price of loss will slowly shift in favor of the casino (due to ZERO) and never, a single decision will collapse the amounts several times greater than the initial position size.
In other words, in virtually all fields of activity, an accuracy of 60, 70, and especially 90% is more than acceptable. Whereas 5-10% is a statistical outlier and doesn't cause critical problems.
The market is a different matter. 3-5% errors are enough to wipe out your deposit.
Although with high-precision systems everything is more interesting and their errors are not so ridiculous (random).
In short, a clear and verified understanding of the loss is important, and the more controllable it is, by any decision, the lower the risk of losing (zeroing out) accumulated funds.
This is what is especially worth spending both time and effort on.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Hi everyone,
I've been thinking about how many successful businesses have been built around trading, not just from trading itself.
If you could create only one product or service for traders that generated recurring income, what would you build today, and why?
It could be an EA, an indicator, a SaaS platform, analytics, risk management tools, education, APIs, or something completely different.
I'm interested in hearing how experienced developers and traders identify opportunities that provide long-term value rather than chasing short-term trends.