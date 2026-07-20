How to avoid adding comments when using Styler?
All I know is that you can prevent the styler putting its own placeholder comment above any function by forcing your own placeholder in advance:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------- int GetRequiredBars(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES current_tf, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES higher_tf) { int current_TF_seconds = PeriodSeconds(current_tf); int higher_TF_seconds = PeriodSeconds(higher_tf); if(current_TF_seconds <= 0) return 1; return higher_TF_seconds / current_TF_seconds; }
It would be nice if we could create our own code styler, I like the default metaquotes code styling, but I don't like how it formats the 'else if' conditions
Rajesh Kumar Nait:
The comments adds above each function when I click styler,
which is causing high usage of tokens using AI, How can i style format my code without metaeditor to add comments like
You can't customize or control most of what the styler is doing.
Check the available options :
If what you want is not included, you will have to stop using it and ask the AI to apply the style you need.
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The comments adds above each function when I click styler,
which is causing high usage of tokens using AI, How can i style format my code without metaeditor to add comments like