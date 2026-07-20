How to avoid adding comments when using Styler?

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The comments adds above each function when I click styler,

which is causing high usage of tokens using AI, How can i style format my code without metaeditor to add comments like 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Documentation on MQL5: Comment / Common Functions
Documentation on MQL5: Comment / Common Functions
  • www.mql5.com
This function outputs a comment defined by a user in the top left corner of a chart. Parameters ... [in]   Any values, separated by commas. To...
 

All I know is that you can prevent the styler putting its own placeholder comment above any function by forcing your own placeholder in advance:

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------
int GetRequiredBars(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES current_tf, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES higher_tf)
{
 int current_TF_seconds = PeriodSeconds(current_tf);
 int higher_TF_seconds  = PeriodSeconds(higher_tf);
 if(current_TF_seconds <= 0) return 1;
 return higher_TF_seconds / current_TF_seconds;
}

It would be nice if we could create our own code styler, I like the default metaquotes code styling, but I don't like how it formats the 'else if' conditions

 
Rajesh Kumar Nait:

The comments adds above each function when I click styler,

which is causing high usage of tokens using AI, How can i style format my code without metaeditor to add comments like 

You can't customize or control most of what the styler is doing.

Check the available options :

If what you want is not included, you will have to stop using it and ask the AI to apply the style you need.

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