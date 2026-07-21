MQL5 debugging: "Break when value changes"
Between tomorrow and never.
Nobody knows currently.
We know that the debugger highlights in red changed variables, or the class pointer that contains them; with strategically placed breakpoints that could help.
In a pinch, you can make so the assignment is a call to function that keeps a shadow variable, logs and/or calls DebugBreak() on change.
If needed, do something at initialization with OnDebug(). You can use a preprocessor macro to make that online code and look less ugly, but it's still ugly.
In a pinch, you can make so the assignment is a call to function that keeps a shadow variable, logs and/or calls DebugBreak() on change.
If needed, do something at initialization with OnDebug(). You can use a preprocessor macro to make that online code and look less ugly, but it's still ugly.
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Hi
When will be possible debugging "Break when value changes" on varibles?
I have more then 100 assignments on more then 20 variables and want use simple breakpoint use with one function: "Break when value changes"
Best regards
J