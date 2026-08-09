Multi Strategy EAs
For multi strategy Articles, I have found the following one:
- 2013.12.05
- www.mql5.com
Have the next questions:
Do you consider an EA that has the same strategy with different params in different pairs a multi strategy system?
How important is correlation?
Should the percentage on each strat should be equal?
On your three questions: Same strategy with different parameters across pairs is closer to parameter diversification than true multi-strategy - it still shares the same underlying edge/failure mode, so if that edge stops working it tends to stop working across all the parameter variants at once. A "true" multi-strategy setup usually means genuinely different entry logic/timeframes/market regimes so the components can fail independently.
Correlation matters more than most people budget for. Even on different pairs, two strategies that both do trend-following on the same session will tend to win and lose together, so you get less diversification benefit than the pair count suggests. It's worth checking correlation of the equity curves/trade timing of the sub-strategies themselves, not just the correlation of the instruments they trade.
Equal allocation isn't usually optimal. If one sub-strategy has much higher volatility or drawdown than another, an equal split lets it dominate total portfolio risk. Sizing each strategy's allocation inversely to its own volatility (a simple risk-parity approach) keeps each one contributing a similar share of risk instead of a similar share of capital.
Good breakdown above on correlation and risk parity. On the architecture side, the thing that made the biggest difference for me was keeping each sub-strategy as a fully isolated signal module with its own state, and only merging at a shared risk manager layer that sees the combined exposure before sizing anything. Early on I had strategies sharing global variables and indicator handles to save resources, and it made debugging a nightmare because one strategy misbehaving could quietly affect another.
I also test each sub-strategy in isolation across its own out of sample window before ever testing them together. If a component cannot stand on its own with a positive expectancy, adding it to the portfolio just for diversification usually hides a weak strategy rather than fixing it. Once each piece is validated alone, then I test the combined equity curve for the correlation issues mentioned above.
Building and wiring all of that manually across several strategies and symbols is honestly what pushed me toward building a no-code builder for this, being able to define each strategy module separately and let the framework handle the shared risk layer saves a lot of repetitive coding.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
This topic is created in order to have a guide and discussion about multi strategy EAs.
I have seen this topic appeared in some topics but the discussion tends to die after some comments.
So the intention is to have the topic in here and don't let it die.