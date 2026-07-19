Experts: Trading Performance journal
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Trading Performance journal:
An institutional-grade trading journal and behavioral analytics suite designed to run entirely inside MetaTrader 5. The application is built as a single-file, zero-dependency dashboard that replaces standard terminal objects with a high-performance, double-buffered vector graphics pipeline (CCanvas). It provides real-time quantitative analysis, behavioral risk auditing, a vertical scrollable monthly calendar, and interactive log cards with inline note editing directly on the chart.
Author: Israr Hussain Shah