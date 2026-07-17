Discussing the article: "From Basic to Intermediate: FileSave and FileLoad"
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Check out the new article: From Basic to Intermediate: FileSave and FileLoad.
In the previous article From Basic to Intermediate: Sandbox and MetaTrader the concept of the sandbox and its effect on the MetaTrader 5 workflow when using MQL5 library functions and procedures to create, process, and read files in general was explained in a very simple and practical way.
This material was intended solely to explain the sandbox concept, not to demonstrate optimal methods for working with files. This is because there are much more efficient ways to implement this using pure MQL5, without having to rely on any operating-system functions.
Assuming that the reader is already familiar with the sandbox concept and its effect on the workflow, we can move on to working with files in order to achieve different results. It should be noted that this material is not about developing any particular application. To demonstrate how certain tasks can be implemented, we will use only a few functions and procedures from the MQL5 library. Even so, to understand certain nuances that may raise questions, you need to practice the material yourself. So, following our usual tradition, let us move on to a new topic and examine the basics.
Author: CODE X