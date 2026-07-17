How to have syntax highlighter when I copy a code from meta editor to my personal blog
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Hello everyone, My code in meta editor looks like this:
and when I paste it in here looks like this:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Dragging Handle EA.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2022-2025, TradeX |
//| https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alireza.saeedian/seller |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2022-2025, TradeX"
#property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alireza.saeedian/seller"
#property version "1.01"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "CDragHandle.mqh"
CDragHandle drag;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int value_2 = (int)ChartGetInteger(ChartID(), CHART_SCALE, 0);
How can I have them with different colors with just copying and pasting. I am writing an article and I can't have them in highlighted syntax. I see that other authors articles is showing the code in different colors like this: