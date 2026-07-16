Products in the Market Catalogue
The price tag and the hype surrounded by it and the dubious 5 star reviews connected to it . The bigger the price tag the bigger the cut for metaquotes . You are to believe that something on here at 1k gets 80 purchases a month and 200 4/5 star reviews. Not a chance !!. Most folk don't bother to go out their way to leave a review of a product and all these high charting EA's get all them 5 star reviews when we know if people are making money it is short lived on these martingale time bombs . The bad reviews would at least be in balance with the 5 star .
Victor Paul Hamilton #:
The price tag and the hype surrounded by it and the dubious 5 star reviews connected to it . The bigger the price tag the bigger the cut for metaquotes . You are to believe that something on here at 1k gets 80 purchases a month and 200 4/5 star reviews. Not a chance !!. Most folk don't bother to go out their way to leave a review of a product and all these high charting EA's get all them 5 star reviews when we know if people are making money it is short lived on these martingale time bombs . The bad reviews would at least be in balance with the 5 star .
The price tag and the hype surrounded by it and the dubious 5 star reviews connected to it . The bigger the price tag the bigger the cut for metaquotes . You are to believe that something on here at 1k gets 80 purchases a month and 200 4/5 star reviews. Not a chance !!. Most folk don't bother to go out their way to leave a review of a product and all these high charting EA's get all them 5 star reviews when we know if people are making money it is short lived on these martingale time bombs . The bad reviews would at least be in balance with the 5 star .
Right on. For about 5000 USD paid to the right 3rd-world spoof farm, anybody can make anything go viral online.
I'm not suggesting that you do that─I'm merely telling you what you're up against.
Volodymyr Bobal:
Hi there,
I come with one question: how the starting position of the new product is calculated? For example, two different developers are placing two products in the same time, what will define their first place in the catalogue and their distribution to the public in the next hours/days?
Thanks.
This question is same or similar to the question about the rating formula/calculation (which is not disclosed for example):
Updates in Rules to improve Market productsMarket Product rating calculation now includes description quality
Updates in Rules to improve Market products
- 2021.06.11
- www.mql5.com
The Market introduces new rules to improve user experience by prohibiting intrusive ads, functional restrictions, and misleading product names. Sellers must remove demo versions, fix product names, and delete links to other products by August 1, 2021. The Market also encourages on-site customer support through built-in tools. Some sellers argue that the rules are unfair, especially for those who cannot test products on specific markets like Brazil's, and request more flexible trial options.
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Hi there,
I come with one question: how the starting position of the new product is calculated? For example, two different developers are placing two products in the same time, what will define their first place in the catalogue and their distribution to the public in the next hours/days?
Thanks.