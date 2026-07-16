Need help compiling a .mq5 file to .ex5

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    • Hello, my MetaEditor is not working on my system (KERNEL32.dll error). Could someone please kindly compile this attached .mq5 file into an .ex5 file for me? Thank you very much!

    • Files:
    TrailingStopBot.mq5  2 kb
     

    Ž Ï Ñ Ø:

    Hello, my MetaEditor is not working on my system (KERNEL32.dll error). Could someone please kindly compile this attached .mq5 file into an .ex5 file for me? Thank you very much!

    I Messaged you the ex5 file. Compiled in Build 5998. No errors. No warnings.

    (ex5 files cannot be posted here).

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