Discussing the article: "From Option Chain to 3D Volatility Surface in MetaTrader 5"
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Check out the new article: From Option Chain to 3D Volatility Surface in MetaTrader 5.
This article walks through creating an MT5 indicator that ingests option chains from native symbols or CSV, inverts prices to implied volatility via a hybrid Newton–Raphson/bisection method, and assembles a clean strike–expiry grid. It then renders a shaded, rotatable 3D surface with the platform's DirectX layer, enabling clear, in-terminal analysis of skew and term structure using live or file-based data.
In this article we build an indicator that reads an option chain from either native MT5 option symbols or a CSV file. It converts quotes to implied volatilities, places them on a strike-by-expiry grid, and renders a shaded, rotatable 3D surface using MetaTrader's built-in DirectX layer. This is a practical tool for daily use. Once attached, it shows the skew and term structure computed from your own quotes. Options material for the platform is relatively sparse, so a live, rotatable 3D volatility surface running inside the terminal is a genuinely useful addition, which is part of why the project is worth walking through in full.
The build has three real parts, and we give each its due. First the numerics: turning an option's market price into an implied volatility is a root-finding problem, and doing it robustly across deep in- and out-of-the-money strikes takes more than a naive Newton step. Then the data: collecting a messy chain into a clean, hole-free grid that a mesh can consume. Finally the graphics: building the mesh, colouring it, lighting it, and projecting 3D positions back to screen pixels so the axes can carry readable labels. By the end you will have a complete, working tool and understand every line of it.
Author: Muhammad Minhas Qamar