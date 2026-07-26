Discussing the article: "Neural network trading EA based on PatchTST"
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MetaQuotes :As far as I can see, Patchtst isn't learning anything at all!?
Check out the new article: Neural network trading EA based on PatchTST .
Author: Yevgeniy Koshtenko
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Check out the new article: Neural network trading EA based on PatchTST.
The revolution began in 2017 with the publication of the article "Attention Is All You Need". Transformers have revolutionized sequence processing in NLP, but their application to financial time series has encountered significant hurdles.
The main problem is computational complexity. The attention mechanism requires computing correlations between each pair of elements in the sequence. For a sequence of length N, this gives O(N²) operations. When N = 1000 bars (which is the minimum for serious analysis), the number of operations reaches a million. Each operation involves a high-dimensional matrix multiplication, making the computation extremely resource-intensive.
Moreover, traditional transformers were designed for discrete tokens — words in a text. Financial data are continuous time series with a complex internal structure. Simply applying transformers to price data ignores this specificity. Tokenization by individual bars loses important information about local patterns within short time windows.
Attempts to adapt vanilla transformers for finance have encountered the problem of overfitting. The model easily memorized specific sequences from training data, but could not generalize knowledge to new market situations. This was especially evident during periods of high volatility or structural market changes.
This is where PatchTST comes in — an architecture that revolutionizes how neural networks should analyze financial time series. It is not merely another transformer, but a specially adapted system that understands the nature of market data and works with it like a true professional trader.
Author: Yevgeniy Koshtenko