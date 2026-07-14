Discussing the article: "Analyzing the Hourly Movement of Trading Symbols and Their Spreads in MetaTrader 5"

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Check out the new article: Analyzing the Hourly Movement of Trading Symbols and Their Spreads in MetaTrader 5.

The ProSpread seasonality index indicator with a Moving Average is a technical analysis tool that identifies seasonal patterns in price movements, analyzes price behavior during specific trading hours and is able to work with either a single instrument or a spread between two assets. It also visualizes the statistical probability of directional movements.
The market, especially the currency one, is not chaos. It is a vast array of participants (banks, funds, algorithms, retail traders) acting according to their own rules, plans, and reactions to economic events. Many of these actions are repeated every day at the same time:
  • opening/closing of trading sessions (Asian, European, American),
  • release of important economic news (e.g. Nonfarm Payrolls),
  • operational activities of banks (position rollovers, hedging),
  • operation of algorithmic systems launched according to a schedule.

This creates seasonal patterns - statistically significant recurring price movements at certain times. Let's first take a look at the trading statistical approach. 


Author: Roman Shiredchenko

 
The table in the chart isn’t displaying properly – the columns aren’t aligned with the rows.
 
Stanislav Korotky #:
The table in the chart isn’t displaying properly – the columns aren’t aligned with the rows.
It is what it is... I’ve tried to align it. The main thing is that it’s legible and the font is fine. What matters is the approach – and how it’s used...
I’ll have another look at the alignment and re-upload it if I can do a better job. I’ve been trying to sort it out – this is how I’ve implemented it so far. Thanks for pointing out the issues. I’ll try to fix them within the week.
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