Discussing the article: "Analyzing the Hourly Movement of Trading Symbols and Their Spreads in MetaTrader 5"
The table in the chart isn’t displaying properly – the columns aren’t aligned with the rows.
Stanislav Korotky #:It is what it is... I’ve tried to align it. The main thing is that it’s legible and the font is fine. What matters is the approach – and how it’s used...
The table in the chart isn’t displaying properly – the columns aren’t aligned with the rows.
The table in the chart isn’t displaying properly – the columns aren’t aligned with the rows.
I’ll have another look at the alignment and re-upload it if I can do a better job. I’ve been trying to sort it out – this is how I’ve implemented it so far. Thanks for pointing out the issues. I’ll try to fix them within the week.
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Check out the new article: Analyzing the Hourly Movement of Trading Symbols and Their Spreads in MetaTrader 5.
This creates seasonal patterns - statistically significant recurring price movements at certain times. Let's first take a look at the trading statistical approach.
Author: Roman Shiredchenko