Discussing the article: "Market Simulation: Position View (III)"

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Check out the new article: Market Simulation: Position View (III).

In previous articles, we mentioned that sometimes we need to set a value for the ZOrder property. But why? The reason is that many pieces of code that add objects to a chart simply do not use, or more precisely do not define, a value for this property. The point is that I am not here to say what every programmer should or should not do, or how they should or should not write their code. I am here to show you, dear reader, and everyone who truly wants to understand how these processes work internally, what actually happens behind the scenes.

In the previous article, Market Simulation: Position View (II), we created a very simple thing whose purpose is to show on the chart the price lines associated with an open position. Although this indicator can provide us with the necessary information, it is not yet ready for practical use, because several minor issues need to be solved. But there is nothing complicated about this. It is merely something that you, dear reader, need to understand before we can move a little further in implementing the code.

To make things a little simpler and easier to absorb, we will look at this in a separate topic devoted only to this task. So, let us get down to business without further delay.


Author: Daniel Jose

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