Discussing the article: "Market Simulation: Position View (III)"
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Check out the new article: Market Simulation: Position View (III).
In the previous article, Market Simulation: Position View (II), we created a very simple thing whose purpose is to show on the chart the price lines associated with an open position. Although this indicator can provide us with the necessary information, it is not yet ready for practical use, because several minor issues need to be solved. But there is nothing complicated about this. It is merely something that you, dear reader, need to understand before we can move a little further in implementing the code.
To make things a little simpler and easier to absorb, we will look at this in a separate topic devoted only to this task. So, let us get down to business without further delay.
Author: Daniel Jose