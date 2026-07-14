Discussing the article: "From Basic to Intermediate: Working with Files in the MetaTrader 5 Sandbox"
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Check out the new article: From Basic to Intermediate: Working with Files in the MetaTrader 5 Sandbox.
In the previous article, From Basic to Intermediate: Object Events (IV), we explained and demonstrated how you, dear reader, can develop a methodology for directly resizing certain objects that exist on this chart. Since the goal here is NOT to develop an application, but to demonstrate and show by example how you can use MQL5 to control and manipulate processes in MetaTrader 5, I see no reason at this point to go deeper into what was covered in that article.
We could expand this type of implementation considerably to achieve even more functionality. But in this case, my interests and goals are different. Therefore, we will begin studying another topic whose understanding is also very important before you decide to take on other programming-related activities.
As usual, we will move on to a new topic and discuss what this article and the next ones will be about.
Author: CODE X