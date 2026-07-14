Automated Seller Account Verification

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I got a message this morning about my account not passing automated checks and my application for registration as a seller has been rejected.

I've been selling on the marketplace for over 5 years, have not applied for anything, 1000s of sales, never had any issues and have not amended or added a new product for many months. So nothings changed, just a message out of nowhere and cut off from being able to withdraw from my account.

Anyone else had a similar issue and anyone in support want to let me know whats going on?


 

You need to write to the ServiceDesk.

Nobody on the forum will be able to enlighten you.

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