Automated Seller Account Verification
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I got a message this morning about my account not passing automated checks and my application for registration as a seller has been rejected.
I've been selling on the marketplace for over 5 years, have not applied for anything, 1000s of sales, never had any issues and have not amended or added a new product for many months. So nothings changed, just a message out of nowhere and cut off from being able to withdraw from my account.
Anyone else had a similar issue and anyone in support want to let me know whats going on?