Discussing the article: "Beyond GARCH (Part VIII): The MMAR Library And Putting it to Work in an Expert Advisor"
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Check out the new article: Beyond GARCH (Part VIII): The MMAR Library And Putting it to Work in an Expert Advisor.
This article finalizes the MMAR project with a CMMAR facade class and a demo Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. The facade exposes a compact API—configure, Fit(), Forecast()—that wraps partition analysis, spectrum fitting and Monte Carlo simulation. You will learn how to load data, fit the model and obtain a volatility forecast, with diagnostics and status handling for robust use in EAs.
Over the past four articles, we built the MMAR library from the ground up. Part 4 covered partition analysis and scaling extraction; Part 5, spectrum fitting and cascade distribution selection; Part 6, the simulation engine; and Part 7, Monte Carlo volatility forecasting with confidence intervals. Each module was developed, tested, and validated independently. Now we bring them together.
This article completes the series by delivering two components: (1) the CMMAR facade class, which exposes a Fit-and-Forecast API over the four modules; and (2) a working Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that loads data, fits the model, generates a volatility forecast, and reports results. By the end of this article, you will have a complete, self-contained library that any EA can include with a single line and use with three function calls.
We will cover:
Author: Muhammad Minhas Qamar