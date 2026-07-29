Whole Numbers
I was wondering if in future MT5 would have whole numbers added onto the app/software on the computer without having to create an indicator or downloading it from someone else?
Stephen Mcloughlin:What are you talking about "whole numbers" ?
I was wondering if in future MT5 would have whole numbers added onto the app/software on the computer without having to create an indicator or downloading it from someone else?
I was wondering if in future MT5 would have whole numbers added onto the app/software on the computer without having to create an indicator or downloading it from someone else?
Stephen Mcloughlin:
I was wondering if in future MT5 would have whole numbers added onto the app/software on the computer without having to create an indicator or downloading it from someone else?
I was wondering if in future MT5 would have whole numbers added onto the app/software on the computer without having to create an indicator or downloading it from someone else?
That's more commonly known as Round Numbers or Round Levels:
Tuan Nguyen Van, 2025.02.02 08:47Round Levels MetaTrader indicator — an MT4/MT5 indicator that can display round levels and zones near them based on your configuration. It can be useful to trade off the natural psychological support and resistance zones. It can also issue alerts when the price is in either support or resistance zone.
Ryan L Johnson #:Ah, Thank you. I appreciate the response
That's more commonly known as Round Numbers or Round Levels:
I doubt that this will be added to MT5's "factory" settings any time soon. Some traders have been asking for the same thing in MT5 (and MT4) for several decades. With some coding knowledge/experience, Round Levels are really just an array of horizontal rays (lines).
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