how to find right Settings
Settings and Values are very important and needs to adjust multiple Times a Day.
-How to fix that Problem to find right Settings/Time/Tick-Period
it needs one stable Period that tracks a low-Signal
than we Enter a Trade with a Ratio from 1 to 10
I'm afraid that more information is required to get meaningful answers.
I suspect that a slight language barrier is at play here.
Please do your best to describe, in detail, the utility/tool for which you seek settings.
Settings and Values are very important and needs to adjust multiple Times a Day.
-How to fix that Problem to find right Settings/Time/Tick-Period
it needs one stable Period that tracks a low-Signal
than we Enter a Trade with a Ratio from 1 to 10
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Settings and Values are very important and needs to adjust multiple Times a Day.
-How to fix that Problem to find right Settings/Time/Tick-Period
it needs one stable Period that tracks a low-Signal
than we Enter a Trade with a Ratio from 1 to 10