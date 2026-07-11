how to find right Settings

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Settings and Values are very important and needs to adjust multiple Times a Day.

-How to fix that Problem to find right Settings/Time/Tick-Period

it needs one stable Period that tracks a low-Signal

than we Enter a Trade with a Ratio from 1 to 10 

 
Niklas Templin:

Settings and Values are very important and needs to adjust multiple Times a Day.

-How to fix that Problem to find right Settings/Time/Tick-Period

it needs one stable Period that tracks a low-Signal

than we Enter a Trade with a Ratio from 1 to 10 

I'm afraid that more information is required to get meaningful answers.

I suspect that a slight language barrier is at play here.

Please do your best to describe, in detail, the utility/tool for which you seek settings.

 
Niklas Templin:


if this is a market product, then you need to contact the seller and go to the comments page, where you bought the product.
 
Niklas Templin:

Settings and Values are very important and needs to adjust multiple Times a Day.

-How to fix that Problem to find right Settings/Time/Tick-Period

it needs one stable Period that tracks a low-Signal

than we Enter a Trade with a Ratio from 1 to 10 

For manual trading, the "right" settings depend on your personal strategy and the symbol's behavior. However, from a market structure perspective, here are some objective considerations:

1. Timeframe selection
- Higher timeframes (H1, H4, D1): These tend to show clearer trends and stronger support/resistance levels because they filter out short-term noise. Many traders consider them more "stable" for defining swing targets.
- Lower timeframes (M1, M5, M15): These contain more random price fluctuations ("noise") due to market microstructure effects. While they offer more entry opportunities, the signal-to-noise ratio is generally lower.

2. Risk/Reward ratio (e.g., 1:10)
Achieving a 1:10 ratio means your take-profit target is 10 times larger than your stop-loss. This is purely a mathematical distance in points/pips:
SL = X points
TP = X * 10 points

3. Timeframe and probability (technical view)
- On H4 or D1, the average daily range (ADR) is wider, so price has more "room" to travel 10× your SL without being stopped out prematurely by random wicks.
- On lower timeframes, the same 1:10 target might require the price to move beyond typical intraday ranges, making it statistically less likely to complete within that session.



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