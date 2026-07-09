Discussing the article: "From Basic to Intermediate: Objects (IV)"

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Check out the new article: From Basic to Intermediate: Objects (IV).

This is perhaps the most entertaining article so far. The reason is that here we will modify an object already available in MetaTrader 5 in order to create another one that is not originally present on the platform. Of course, what we are going to look at here may seem a little crazy, but it works and serves a very interesting purpose.

In the previous article From Basic to Intermediate: Objects (III) we showed how to implement an indicator with a very simple purpose: to place a trend line on the chart easily, without opening the MetaTrader 5 menu.

I know that many people consider this content completely unnecessary. However, remember that the goal here is not to implement one specific thing, but to show how we can do it. Whether it is implemented and whether it brings practical benefit is only a detail. What matters most is that you, dear reader, understand that anyone can turn ideas into practice by studying and applying what these articles show.

What we saw and did in the previous article is only a small part of what we can truly achieve once we start programming our own applications for specific purposes. In this article, we will try to show something very interesting: an indicator hidden in MetaTrader 5 that almost no one knows exists.


Author: CODE X

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