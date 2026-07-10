Help with Phone Verification

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Guys does anyone know for what reason it won't send me the verification code. It keeps telling me try after 24 hours for 3 days now. I received code once and it arrived too late when I was not even on laptop anymore.
 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/444973
What to do if I am not receiving the verification SMS from MQL5.com to my phone?
What to do if I am not receiving the verification SMS from MQL5.com to my phone?
  • 2023.04.05
  • www.mql5.com
Please check the following: Confirm that your phone provider permits the reception of international SMS messages. Ensure network coverage is strong...
 
2RICH:
Guys does anyone know for what reason it won't send me the verification code. It keeps telling me try after 24 hours for 3 days now. I received code once and it arrived too late when I was not even on laptop anymore.
Speaking on Registering for Market to be able to place EAs publicly, I want to share MT5 Sync tool for my website, completely free.. So please guys if someone knows anything, it would mean a world!
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/444973
I received message once, and later it won't arrive anymore.. It arrived like 5 minutes after I applied for code and in the meantime I left the site because timer went to 0
 
2RICH #:
I received message once, and later it won't arrive anymore.. It arrived like 5 minutes after I applied for code and in the meantime I left the site because timer went to 0
Try again later or tomorrow.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Try again later or tomorrow.
Eleni I am trying for 3 days now? Isn't there a manual option to reach out to support?
 
2RICH #:
Eleni I am trying for 3 days now? Isn't there a manual option to reach out to support?
Only first day it arrived (3 days ago)
 
2RICH #:
Eleni I am trying for 3 days now? Isn't there a manual option to reach out to support?

The only option is through the Service Desk:

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

The only option is through the Service Desk:

Thank you a lot!
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