Help with Phone Verification
Guys does anyone know for what reason it won't send me the verification code. It keeps telling me try after 24 hours for 3 days now. I received code once and it arrived too late when I was not even on laptop anymore.
- Data types and values
- When MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal is indispensable
- Extended Authentication - Accounts - MetaTrader 5 for Android
What to do if I am not receiving the verification SMS from MQL5.com to my phone?
- 2023.04.05
- www.mql5.com
Please check the following: Confirm that your phone provider permits the reception of international SMS messages. Ensure network coverage is strong...
2RICH:Speaking on Registering for Market to be able to place EAs publicly, I want to share MT5 Sync tool for my website, completely free.. So please guys if someone knows anything, it would mean a world!
Guys does anyone know for what reason it won't send me the verification code. It keeps telling me try after 24 hours for 3 days now. I received code once and it arrived too late when I was not even on laptop anymore.
Guys does anyone know for what reason it won't send me the verification code. It keeps telling me try after 24 hours for 3 days now. I received code once and it arrived too late when I was not even on laptop anymore.
Eleni Anna Branou #:I received message once, and later it won't arrive anymore.. It arrived like 5 minutes after I applied for code and in the meantime I left the site because timer went to 0
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/444973
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/444973
2RICH #:
Eleni I am trying for 3 days now? Isn't there a manual option to reach out to support?
Eleni I am trying for 3 days now? Isn't there a manual option to reach out to support?
The only option is through the Service Desk:
Eleni Anna Branou #:Thank you a lot!
The only option is through the Service Desk:
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