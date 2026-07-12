Indicators: Profit Loss calendar

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Profit Loss calendar:

P/L Calendar — Monthly Profit & Loss at a Glance. P/L Calendar shows you, day by day, exactly how your account performed this month — so you can spot your best and worst days, track your win rate, and see your trading rhythm without digging through the terminal's history tab.

Profit Loss calendar

Author: Zbynek Liska

 
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