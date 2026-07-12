Indicators: Profit Loss calendar
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Profit Loss calendar:
P/L Calendar — Monthly Profit & Loss at a Glance. P/L Calendar shows you, day by day, exactly how your account performed this month — so you can spot your best and worst days, track your win rate, and see your trading rhythm without digging through the terminal's history tab.
Author: Zbynek Liska