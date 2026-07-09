Can we upload two EA's with same entry/exit strategy but Different Lot Scaling options.
Hello Everyone , i need some advice and information about EA's uploading requirements on mql5 page, Can we post two different EA's with same exact strategy, but they differ in how the lot size is increased as the capital grows to maximize profit. The issue is if i upgrade the existing EA with a new different scaling feature, it will loose its original feature and it will start behaving differently as the lot size increases with increase in original capital. So can we upload two different EA's with exactly same strategy but different way of working in respect how it increases the lot size. Thanks in advance, Please guide me on this.
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The Seller shall not publish multiple copies of Products, which are based on the same idea and differ only in input parameter settings, symbols, and/or timeframes. Creation of similar Products having slightly changed descriptions and/or design shall be considered as spam and lead to the removal of all detected copies from the Market showcase, while the Seller shall be banned from all paid MQL5.com services.
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Gaurav Chouhan:I think that you could add both modes internally...
Hello Everyone , i need some advice and information about EA's uploading requirements on mql5 page, Can we post two different EA's with same exact strategy, but they differ in how the lot size is increased as the capital grows to maximize profit. The issue is if i upgrade the existing EA with a new different scaling feature, it will loose its original feature and it will start behaving differently as the lot size increases with increase in original capital. So can we upload two different EA's with exactly same strategy but different way of working in respect how it increases the lot size. Thanks in advance, Please guide me on this.
Hello Everyone , i need some advice and information about EA's uploading requirements on mql5 page, Can we post two different EA's with same exact strategy, but they differ in how the lot size is increased as the capital grows to maximize profit. The issue is if i upgrade the existing EA with a new different scaling feature, it will loose its original feature and it will start behaving differently as the lot size increases with increase in original capital. So can we upload two different EA's with exactly same strategy but different way of working in respect how it increases the lot size. Thanks in advance, Please guide me on this.
Sergey Golubev #:well noted thanks for the information. i will try to combine both in one only.
Rules of Using the Market Service
The Seller shall not publish multiple copies of Products, which are based on the same idea and differ only in input parameter settings, symbols, and/or timeframes. Creation of similar Products having slightly changed descriptions and/or design shall be considered as spam and lead to the removal of all detected copies from the Market showcase, while the Seller shall be banned from all paid MQL5.com services.
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