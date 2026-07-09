Zoom problem in MT5 - page 2
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And if you draw an other rectangle, is it doing the same ?
before and after zoom
Or try without any Expert and indicators on the chart.
Please save a template of your chart and post it here.
file
No problem on my side.
No problem on my side.
"Do you zoom in too? Does it disappear?"
Click on the picture, it's an animated GIF and you will see.
"What version of MetaTrader are you using?"