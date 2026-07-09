Zoom problem in MT5 - page 2

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Or try without any Expert and indicators on the chart.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
And if you draw an other rectangle, is it doing the same ?
before and after zoom
Files:
1.png  60 kb
2.png  65 kb
 
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before and after zoom
Please save a template of your chart and post it here.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Or try without any Expert and indicators on the chart.
"I already tried that, and it still does the same thing.""It happens even on a blank chart with no indicators or EAs."
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Please save a template of your chart and post it here.
file
Files:
123.tpl  5 kb
 
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file

No problem on my side.


 
Alain Verleyen #:

No problem on my side.


"Do you zoom in too? Does it disappear?"
 
post post #:
"Do you zoom in too? Does it disappear?"
Click on the picture, it's an animated GIF and you will see.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Click on the picture, it's an animated GIF and you will see.
"What version of MetaTrader are you using?"
 
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"What version of MetaTrader are you using?"
I tried with 5833, 5836 and even 5986.
123
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