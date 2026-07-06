Strategy tester taking a lot of time to start simulations
Have the login credentials changed? I found that after changing my logins and running the same strategy tester after a few days showed a significant time out before it started. Please share the journal logs.
Edwin Waithaka Gichigi #:
Have the login credentials changed? I found that after changing my logins and running the same strategy tester after a few days showed a significant time out before it started. Please share the journal logs.
This?
It took almost 10 minutes...
Edwin Waithaka Gichigi #:Yeap, you were right, it was that I didn't have an account logged in...
Have the login credentials changed? I found that after changing my logins and running the same strategy tester after a few days showed a significant time out before it started. Please share the journal logs.
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1-2 months ago my strategy tester didn't take to much to start simulations, but now, with the same strategies, and takes a lot of time, in the past was almost instantly, but now takes 5-10 minutes.