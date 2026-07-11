Experts: EA KCI Embeded Sniper
Syamsurizal Dimjati: "Attach it to your preferred currency pair, and the "Sniper" will begin scanning for market exhaustion points immediately."
It would be more helpful to traders if you disclose the currency pair on which you ran your posted backtest. Most retail currency pairs today are in either 3 or 5 digit pricing format, and I see that you tested on a 1 digit price format─and your chart symbol is blacked out.
On a related, posting your full backtest statistics (without cropping them) might instill more confidence in your EA.
Syamsurizal Dimjati: "Attach it to your preferred currency pair, and the "Sniper" will begin scanning for market exhaustion points immediately."
It would be more helpful to traders if you disclose the currency pair on which you ran your posted backtest. Most retail currency pairs today are in either 3 or 5 digit pricing format, and I see that you tested on a 1 digit price format─and your chart symbol is blacked out.
On a related, posting your full backtest statistics (without cropping them) might instill more confidence in your EA.
Result Detail :
1. Trend Filter Logic is Fatal — Both branches cause return
if(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID) < trend_ma) return; // blocks BUY if(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID) > trend_ma) return; // blocks SELL
int trend_dir = 0; // -1 = down, +1 = up, 0 = flat if(InpUseTrendFilter) { if(CopyBuffer(handle_trend, 0, 1, 1, buf_trend) <= 0) return; double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID); if(bid > buf_trend[0]) trend_dir = +1; else if(bid < buf_trend[0]) trend_dir = -1; } else trend_dir = 0; // disabled → allow both
Then in the execution block:
bool allow_buy = (trend_dir >= 0); // up or off bool allow_sell = (trend_dir <= 0); // down or off if(kci_signal == 1 && buf_wpr[0] <= InpWPRBuyLevel && allow_buy) { ... } if(kci_signal == -1 && buf_wpr[0] >= InpWPRSellLevel && allow_sell) { ... }
2. Trailing-Stop Math is Wrong
For BUY you compare sl < price - (Start+Step)*_Point but then set SL to price - Start*_Point — so the SL keeps moving up by every tick of price increase, ignoring Step . Replace with a strict step guard:
double new_sl = price - InpTrailingStart * _Point; if(sl == 0 || new_sl - sl >= InpTrailingStep * _Point) trade.PositionModify(ticket, NormalizeDouble(new_sl, _Digits), tp);
Same fix mirrored for SELL. Also add a breakeven floor so trailing never moves SL below open price.
3. PositionsTotal() > 0 Blocks Trades From Other EAs
Replace with a magic+symbol-scoped counter:
int CountMyPositions() { int n = 0; for(int i = PositionsTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--) { ulong t = PositionGetTicket(i); if(PositionSelectByTicket(t) && PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL) == _Symbol && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) == InpMagicNumber) n++; } return n; }
Also add InpMaxOpenPositions input (default 1).
Hi thanks for your code you shared. I did some analysis and found some critical bugs>
1. Trend Filter Logic is Fatal — Both branches cause return
Then in the execution block:
2. Trailing-Stop Math is Wrong
For BUY you compare sl < price - (Start+Step)*_Point but then set SL to price - Start*_Point — so the SL keeps moving up by every tick of price increase, ignoring Step . Replace with a strict step guard:
Same fix mirrored for SELL. Also add a breakeven floor so trailing never moves SL below open price.
3. PositionsTotal() > 0 Blocks Trades From Other EAs
Replace with a magic+symbol-scoped counter:
Also add InpMaxOpenPositions input (default 1).
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EA KCI Embeded Sniper:
The KCI Embedded Sniper is an algorithmic trading solution designed for high-precision reversal entries. Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely on external indicator dependencies (which often suffer from thread desynchronization and latency), this EA features a fully embedded Kinetic Compression Index (KCI) engine. By transplanting the entire mathematical framework of the KCI—calculating Velocity Quotients, Kinetic Displacement, Energy Dispersion, and Phase Velocity—directly into the EA’s core logic, we have eliminated "asynchronous lag." The result is a lightning-fast sniper engine that validates market exhaustion (Singularity) and momentum extremes (Williams %R) with micro-second precision, operating solely on completed bars to ensure zero-repaint performance.
Author: Syamsurizal Dimjati