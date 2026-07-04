Indicators: KCI Standard: A Pure Kinematic Computing Engine for Market Singularity Detection
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KCI Standard: A Pure Kinematic Computing Engine for Market Singularity Detection:
The Kinetic Compression Index (KCI) Standard is a high-performance, purely mathematical oscillator designed to detect extreme market exhaustion and volumetric compression points known as "Singularities." By abandoning traditional, lagging indicator handles in favor of native kinematic calculations, KCI offers unparalleled execution speed and CPU efficiency. This article details the mathematical foundation, system architecture, core code mechanics, and practical integration guides for developers looking to implement this asynchronous-proof engine into Expert Advisors and Custom Indicators.
Author: Syamsurizal Dimjati