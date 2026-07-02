[500] / 'newer unsupported version' issue - page 2
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To disable Beta updates, disconnect demo Metaquotes Server, your terminal will never get an update.
How long does it usually take for all users to be authomatically updated to newest version (5956 in my case)?
Automatically update depends on if they have connected to Metaquotes Demo server then its highly likely they will receive latest beta update as soon as possible. So how long does it usually take depends on several factors
1. Are they logged in to Demo server?
2. Do they keep their terminal open for enough time because new version download takes time, onnx files are above 100 mb
3. newest beta is 5968 as of now.
To disable Beta updates, disconnect demo Metaquotes Server, your terminal will never get an update.
Forever. Most users are not using beta builds. They use the stable builds from their broker.
Published a product compiled on build 5956 (just released). Buyers on the previous build get [500] / 'newer unsupported version'. Does the Market recompile for older builds, or must buyers update? How do sellers on a fresh build serve lagging buyers?
You should not do that. Always publish your product using the last release (5833 currently).
5956 is a beta.
You should not do that. Always publish your product using the last release (5833 currently).
5956 is a beta.
You should not do that. Always publish your product using the last release (5833 currently).
5956 is a beta.
Do all brokers always share the exact same stable build? I have just downloaded MetaTrader 5 from one broker and noticed that its build is 5836.
This exact issue has already been discussed in this forum thread, and judging by the discussion, it was fixed and had nothing to do with the builds at all:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/499161