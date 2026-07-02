[500] / 'newer unsupported version' issue - page 2

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Rajesh Kumar Nait #:
To disable Beta updates, disconnect demo Metaquotes Server, your terminal will never get an update.
How long does it usually take for all users to be authomatically updated to newest version (5956 in my case)?
 
Volodymyr Bobal #:
How long does it usually take for all users to be authomatically updated to newest version (5956 in my case)?

Automatically update depends on if they have connected to Metaquotes Demo server then its highly likely they will receive latest beta update as soon as possible. So how long does it usually take depends on several factors

1. Are they logged in to Demo server?

2. Do they keep their terminal open for enough time because new version download takes time, onnx files are above 100 mb

3. newest beta is 5968 as of now.

 
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:
To disable Beta updates, disconnect demo Metaquotes Server, your terminal will never get an update.
I thought there was a way to opt out of downloading beta updates and stick to release versions only without disconnecting from the MetaQuotes-Demo server, so that we could continue testing there as well. Perhaps it is possible to edit the terminal config files or something similar to receive stable builds only.

What is the actual workflow for sellers who encounter this situation? Is it to download and install a fresh MetaTrader 5 terminal, avoid connecting to the MetaQuotes-Demo server to prevent getting beta updates, then compile all Market applications on that specific build and notify all affected clients?

This approach seems quite time-consuming, so it would be great if there was a more streamlined solution available.
 
Anatoly Kazharsky #:
I thought there was a way to opt out of downloading beta updates and stick to release versions only without disconnecting from the MetaQuotes-Demo server, so that we could continue testing there as well. Perhaps it is possible to edit the terminal config files or something similar to receive stable builds only.

What is the actual workflow for sellers who encounter this situation? Is it to download and install a fresh MetaTrader 5 terminal, avoid connecting to the MetaQuotes-Demo server to prevent getting beta updates, then compile all Market applications on that specific build and notify all affected clients?

This approach seems quite time-consuming, so it would be great if there was a more streamlined solution available.
Personally i did not encounter problems while using Beta builds 98% time. Since you encountered this situation, First check in what build you compiled your code? Then notify clients to get that build or latest one if they report issue. Just share a Post on your timeline.
 
Volodymyr Bobal #: How long does it usually take for all users to be authomatically updated to newest version (5956 in my case)?
Forever. Most users are not using beta builds. They use the stable builds from their broker.
 
William Roeder #:
Forever. Most users are not using beta builds. They use the stable builds from their broker.
So how can i release and update my products so my clients will be able to use them?
 
Volodymyr Bobal:
Published a product compiled on build 5956 (just released). Buyers on the previous build get [500] / 'newer unsupported version'. Does the Market recompile for older builds, or must buyers update? How do sellers on a fresh build serve lagging buyers?

You should not do that. Always publish your product using the last release (5833 currently).

5956 is a beta.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

You should not do that. Always publish your product using the last release (5833 currently).

5956 is a beta.

now i am stuck at even newer 5968 what should i do?
 
Alain Verleyen #:

You should not do that. Always publish your product using the last release (5833 currently).

5956 is a beta.

Do all brokers always share the exact same stable build? I have just downloaded MetaTrader 5 from one broker and noticed that its build is 5836.


 

This exact issue has already been discussed in this forum thread, and judging by the discussion, it was fixed and had nothing to do with the builds at all:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/499161


failed download product [500]
failed download product [500]
  • 2025.11.02
  • www.mql5.com
The user is experiencing issues downloading free apps and Expert Advisors (EAs) from the MQL5 Market, encountering error [500]. They have tried multiple methods, including different machines and broker versions, but the problem persists. They suspect server-side issues on the MQL5 side and have contacted support without resolution. They are unable to activate or install purchased indicators and are seeking advice on how to resolve the issue.
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