What is the rarest strategy that you have ever seen or used? - page 4
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This indicator should give you some idea.
Just be aware that if you want to analyze real contract volume, you need to have an account with a centralized exchange broker-dealer (or at least an exchange data subscription)─such as in CME futures. You'll also have to replace volume with real voluime in the indicator.
As far as I can see, it rises when the volume goes up, and vice versa.
But I'm still not sure how will I use it, any ideas on this? :-)
Hidden Markov Model -
If anyone understands this type of system, I’d be interested to hear your thoughts and insights.
For what I have researched, Hidden Markov Models are used for regimen detection.
if we are currently on side market, based on the data, the most probable scenario is that the markets goes up-trend...
If we are on an up-trend scenario, the probability of a the market going down on the next period is...
As far as I can see, it rises when the volume goes up, and vice versa.
But I'm still not sure how will I use it, any ideas on this? :-)
It's not quite such a simple slope signal indicator. The 0 level is key. Positive VPMO values are bullish and negative VPMO values are bearish. Note the bounces at or near the 0 level (both positive, and negative).
Also note the D1 timeframe in the chart image. The indicator was originally intended for use on the D1 timeframe, as many "legacy" indicators were as well. "66% of traders make use of daily charts" (https://tokenist.com/investing/forex-statistics, §15).
Also note the D1 timeframe in the chart image. The indicator was originally intended for use on the D1 timeframe, as many "legacy" indicators were as well. "66% of traders make use of daily charts" (https://tokenist.com/investing/forex-statistics, §15).
Btw, reading the article, I found this that i find quite interesting:
It's not quite such a simple slope signal indicator. The 0 level is key. Positive VPMO values are bullish and negative VPMO values are bearish. Note the bounces at or near the 0 level (both positive, and negative).
So when the indicator reaches 0 it bounces in the direction it came? (Ideally for entering a trade)
Btw, reading the article, I found this that i find quite interesting:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Will Brokers Close MT4 Soon?
Vladislav Boyko, 2026.07.20 06:16
So when the indicator reaches 0 it bounces in the direction it came? (Ideally for entering a trade)
For me, is the moon strategy:it uses lunar phases (especially new moons and full moons) to predict market movements and make buy/sell decisions.
Why do people think that the moon cares about anything that has to do with humans?. I think it should be called Ego strategy instead. But I guess a strategy is a strategy after all, so long it makes money.
People?👩💼👨💼
No... Werewolves!🐺🐺