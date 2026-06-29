Discussing the article: "Gaussian Processes in Machine Learning (Part 2): Implementing and Testing a Classification Model in MQL5"
Hello,
Is it possible for you to give an example and show how to fit the variance of price series with your GP regressor with radial basis function like the attched picture instead of predicting the t+1 etc..?
Files:
IMG-20260514-WA0000.jpg 78 kb
cemal #:
Hello,
Hello,
Could you please provide an example to show how to adjust the variance of a price series using your GP regressor with a radial basis function, as shown in the attached image, rather than forecasting t+1 and so on?
Good afternoon!
Is this what you wanted?
It now displays the mean and variance of the training sample rather than a one-step-ahead forecast.
Files:
GPR2.mq5 11 kb
Thank you very much very kind of you.
Can the Gaussian Process Regression models be trained online mode , allowing them to adapt in real time mean and variance of the data?
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Check out the new article: Gaussian Processes in Machine Learning (Part 2): Implementing and Testing a Classification Model in MQL5.
In the previous article, we learned about the theoretical foundations of the Bayesian machine learning model — Gaussian Processes — and began creating a GP library in MQL5, describing two key classes: GaussianProcess and GPOptimizationObjective.
Here we will complete the library by taking a detailed look at the implementation of the key interfaces: IKernel, ILikelihood, and IInference. After this, we will test the library on synthetic data and write indicators for classification and regression, demonstrating its operation in online mode — with retraining the model on each new bar.
Author: Evgeniy Chernish