Dark theme for portal
I did not test but I think that it is already exist for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/508147
"Terminal: Improved the dark theme. We have adjusted some colors for better contrast".
- 2026.04.09
- www.mql5.com
This is my build (and it is having the dark mode):
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Why you do not know about it?
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Or ... you are talking about dark mode of this forum?
If yes so it may be related to your browser sorry.
I did not test but I think that it is already exist for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/508147
"Terminal: Improved the dark theme. We have adjusted some colors for better contrast".
No, he was talking about this site mql5.com
The site may be fixed by the browser ...
Mya be - I am mistaken (because I personally do not need it sorry).
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PS.
It is easy to do in Firefox for example (in my case) - no need special knowledge and so on.
I think he means MT4. I installed MT4 and MT5 both. My system theme is dark and MT5 was auto dark selected.
But I couldn't find the mode anywhere in MT4. I have kept my chart bg black. And that makes it look ok.
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Hello,
Just curios, do you have a plan to make dark for that portal?
Cheers,
GT