Dark theme for portal

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Hello, 

Just curios, do you have a plan to make dark for that portal? 

Cheers,

GT

 

I did not test but I think that it is already exist for example:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/508147 

"Terminal: Improved the dark theme. We have adjusted some colors for better contrast".

MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5800: Redesigned Trading Dialog and Improved Operations with CSV in MetaEditor
MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5800: Redesigned Trading Dialog and Improved Operations with CSV in MetaEditor
  • 2026.04.09
  • www.mql5.com
The updated MetaTrader 5 platform, set for release on April 17, 2026, introduces a redesigned trading dialog with a modern look, integrated Depth of Market, and improved order type switching. It also features enhanced stability, better CSV handling in MetaEditor, and new L1 trend filtering methods for financial time series analysis. Future updates will focus on stop level management, risk control, and further UI improvements.
 

This is my build (and it is having the dark mode):

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Why you do not know about it?

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Or ... you are talking about dark mode of this forum?
If yes so it may be related to your browser sorry.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

I did not test but I think that it is already exist for example:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/508147 

"Terminal: Improved the dark theme. We have adjusted some colors for better contrast".

No, he was talking about this site mql5.com
 
Alain Verleyen #:
No, he was talking about this site mql5.com

The site may be fixed by the browser ...
Mya be - I am mistaken (because I personally do not need it sorry).

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PS.
It is easy to do in Firefox for example (in my case) - no need special knowledge and so on.

 

I think he means MT4. I installed MT4 and MT5 both. My system theme is dark and MT5 was auto dark selected.

But I couldn't find the mode anywhere in MT4. I have kept my chart bg black. And that makes it look ok.

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